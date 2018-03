President Donald J. Trump’s Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to affirm the solidarity of both countries with the United Kingdom and discuss the joint expulsions of Russian intelligence officers in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the United Kingdom’s soil.

This behavior from Russia is the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world.