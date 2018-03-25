San Luis CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a San Luis resident Thursday in connection to a failed smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers at the pedestrian crossing area referred a 21-year-old male U.S. citizen for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to an odor it was trained to detect, officers discovered more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $24,000 wrapped around his torso.

CBP officers seized the drugs, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.