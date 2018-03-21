Three Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC - Three Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Stephen Akard, of Indiana, to be Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, with the rank of Ambassador, vice Gentry O. Smith, resigned.

Sharon Fast Gustafson, of Virginia, to be General Counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term of four years, vice P. David Lopez, resigned.

Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Secretary of State, vice Rex W. Tillerson.

WITHDRAWALS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Stephen Akard, of Indiana, to be Director General of the Foreign Service, vice Arnold A. Chacon, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 8, 2018.

Johnathan Miller, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, vice Linda I. Etim, which was sent to the Senate on January 18, 2018.