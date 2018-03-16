President Donald J. Trump Amends U.S. Virgin Islands Disaster Declarations

Washington, DC - Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the territory of the U.S. Virgin Islands by authorizing an extension of increased Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program. This extension applies to the major disaster declarations for Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

On September 26, 2017, President Trump authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for 180 days from the start of the incident period for Hurricane Irma.

On October 3, 2017, President Trump authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for 180 days from the start of the incident period for Hurricane Maria.

Under the President’s order yesterday, the time periods for 100 percent Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, have been extended for 60 days.