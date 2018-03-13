Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Key Additions to his Administration:
The following individuals to be Members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board:
- Edward W. Felten of New Jersey
- Jane Nitze of the District of Columbia
President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts
The following individual to be acting Governor of the African Development Fund and to be acting Governor of the African Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- Geoffrey W. S. Okamoto of California