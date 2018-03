Vice President Mike Pence on North Korea

Washington, DC - Statement from Vice President Mike Pence on North Korea:

"Whichever direction talks with North Korea go, we will be firm in our resolve. The United States and our allies remain committed to applying maximum pressure on the Kim regime to end their nuclear program. All options are on the table and our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible, verifiable, and concrete steps toward denuclearization."