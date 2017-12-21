The Emperor of Japan's Birthday

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I would like to send warm wishes to His Imperial Majesty on the occasion of his 84th birthday this December 23, and congratulate Japan on this national day of celebration.

"The President and I were truly honored to visit Japan in November, capping the warm and constructive engagements this year between the leadership of our two nations as we work together to address both regional and global challenges. We are grateful for the wonderful welcome we received from the Japanese people.

"Japan and the United States have forged an effective global partnership based on our shared values and interests. We commend Japan’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, advance women’s empowerment, promote sustainable economic development, respond generously to global challenges, and reinforce the rule of law throughout the world. The United States looks forward to strengthening our steadfast alliance with Japan through continued cooperation in the years ahead.

"We wish the Japanese people peace and prosperity over the coming year."