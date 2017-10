That's 'HEL' with one 'L'

New York - Passengers boarded the plane in Copenhagen on Friday the 13th were unfazed by the fact that it was Finnair Flight 666, a number associated with Satan, himself, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Apparently, they were not concerned with the airplane's designation nor of the fact that they were headed for "HEL," the airport code for Helsinki International Airport.