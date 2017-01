More power to you

Yuma, Arizona - It seems that our children can stay glued to their cell phones for as long as the battery holds out. It can be a relief when their phones run out of power, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

But now there is news that the techies are developing supper-batteries that will more than double the time between charging. One company is touting its batteries' ability to power a smart phone for 32 hours of talk time or 26 hours of continuous video play.