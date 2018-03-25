Does blood pressure have a daily pattern?

Scottsdale, Arizona - Blood pressure has a daily pattern. Blood pressure is normally lower at night while you're sleeping. Your blood pressure starts to rise a few hours before you wake up. Your blood pressure continues to rise during the day, usually peaking in the middle of the afternoon. Then in the late afternoon and evening, your blood pressure begins dropping again.

Having an abnormal blood pressure pattern, such as high blood pressure during the night or early in the morning, can mean that you have a health problem. Associated conditions include:

Poorly controlled high blood pressure

Obstructive sleep apnea

Kidney disease

Diabetes

Thyroid problems

Nervous system problems

Cardiovascular disease

Risk factors for developing an abnormal blood pressure pattern include:

Night-shift work

Tobacco use

Anxiety

Too much stress

Taking blood pressure medications that don't last 24 hours

Your doctor can tell you if an abnormal daily blood pressure pattern may need treatment. He or she may recommend a 24-hour blood pressure monitoring test. The device used for this test measures your blood pressure at regular intervals over a 24-hour period and provides a more accurate picture of blood pressure changes over an average day and night.