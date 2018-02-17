Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Washington, DC - Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a Waco, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 101,310 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties were produced and packed on September 6, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

30-lb. boxes with six 5-lb. clear bags containing “GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties,” with a case code of 72491050xx and a product code of 665400.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint on Feb. 13, 2018. Pilgrim's Pride distributed the product to institutions, including schools. Although the product was sold through the USDA commodity program, the introduction of the foreign material was due to an equipment failure at the facility.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls .

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact James Brown, consumer relations manager at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., at 1-800-321-1470. Media with questions about the recall can contact Cameron Bruett, head of media relations at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., at (970) 506-7801.