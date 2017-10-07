American Heart Association opposes delay of revised nutrition facts label

Washington, DC - American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown issued the following comments today on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed rule that extends the compliance date for the revised Nutrition Facts label by 18 months:

“We are disappointed with the FDA’s proposed delay of yet another food labeling regulation. These postponements keep consumers from obtaining valuable nutrition information. Empowering Americans to make informed choices when it comes to what they eat and drink should be the FDA’s top priority. This latest agency rule, however, pushes back the food industry’s compliance deadline for the Nutrition Facts label by 18 months, giving companies until January 2020 or 2021 to update their labels.

Consumers need these facts to compare and select healthier options that can reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease – our nation’s no. 1 and most costly killer. Not only is this extension extremely frustrating from a public health perspective, but it is also unnecessary. Companies frequently update their labeling, and many are already revising the Nutrition Facts label on their products. What’s more, several companies have already committed to meeting the original compliance date.

Once again, we urge the FDA to reconsider this extension, or at minimum, shorten the delay.”