Dr. Noseworthy meets with other health care leaders and President-Elect Trump

Washington, DC - Consistent with Mayo Clinic’s historic commitment of service to our government, John Noseworthy, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO, accepted the invitation from President-Elect Donald Trump to share his perspective on the future of health care delivery, research and excellence.

Dr. Noseworthy is pleased for the opportunity to discuss the Mayo Model of Care and Mayo Model of Research as potential roadmaps to excellence in all of American health care and share Mayo Clinic’s views on critical success factors needed to solve our nation’s most pressing and complex health challenges.