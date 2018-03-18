Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Manslaughter

Three Points, Arizona - Tucson Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican man Sunday afternoon shortly after he illegally entered the United States south of Three Points. The agents later learned of his first-degree manslaughter conviction in Oregon.

Agents apprehended Evodio Guzman-Ramirez, a 50-year-old Mexican national, and transported him to the Tucson Station for processing. Agents then conducted a records check and learned Guzman was convicted in 1993 for first-degree manslaughter, resulting in a five-year prison sentence in Benton County, Oregon. He will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.