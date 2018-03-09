Drug Smuggler Nabbed by Douglas CBP Officers

Douglas, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, prevented a Phoenix woman from smuggling more than 130 pounds of marijuana into the United States Saturday afternoon.

Officers referred the 42-year-old woman for a further inspection of her Ford SUV following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it was trained to detect. When officers searched the vehicle, they found more than 100 packages of marijuana scattered throughout the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated value of more than $65,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject for narcotics smuggling. She was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.