Saguaro National Park Improving Mica View Picnic Area April 9th through May 4th

Tucson, Arizona - Saguaro National Park trail crews will begin improvements on the Mica View Picnic Area on Monday, April 9th. The project, which is located in Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain District (east), will bring the picnic area up to ADA standards.

In an effort to allow ongoing public access to the Mica View Picnic Area, trail crews are scheduling the project in stages, limiting access to only the areas they are working on. Once completed, the new picnic area will be accessible to more of our visitors with limited mobility.



The scope of the project will include the use of heavy equipment, so we ask park visitors to please pardon our dust and noise while we are under construction.



Construction is expected to last approximately four weeks with a tentative competition date of May 4th. All work will be performed during daylight hours.