Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation

Fort Apache, Arizona - On March 22, 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with state and local partners, executed 18 federal arrest warrants on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. In addition, six tribal arrest warrants were executed as a result of the operation. Finally, four prisoners who had escaped from the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections on the evening of March 21, 2018 were arrested within 24 hours of their escape.

The executed warrants included charges for first degree murder, second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, multiple warrants for domestic violence, kidnapping, multiple counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and interstate threatening communications.

Authorities are still looking for Anthony “Wee” Johnson, a 41 year old Native American male, 5'10", 270 pounds, indicted on charges relating to the possession and intent to distribute methamphetamines. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is encouraged to call local law enforcement or the FBI at 623-466-1999.

The FBI would like to recognize the outstanding coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, White Mountain Apache Tribe Police Department, White Mountain Apache Rangers, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Flagstaff Police Department, United States Attorney’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration on this operation.

Related court documents and information may be found on PACER https://www.pacer.gov/ .