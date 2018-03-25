Port of Douglas (RHC) Construction Projects Begin

Douglas, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is starting simultaneous construction projects completely renovating the existing pedestrian building as well as modernizing the I-94 permit processing area at the Port of Douglas (Raul Hector Castro POE) beginning April 8.

The construction projects will commence on April 8 and are anticipated to continue through August 2018.

The pedestrian project will require closure of one primary vehicle lane in order to convert it into a pedestrian lane while the existing pedestrian building is renovated.

“We ask for the publics’ patience while we work through these construction projects,” said Area Port Director Margaret Baldenegro. “We will continually monitor traffic and adjust staffing to help with traffic flow and navigate travelers safely through the alternate routes while upholding our border security mission. “

A second project will improve the I-94 permit area currently located near the vehicle secondary inspection lot. ll I-94 applicants will be temporarily re-routed to the main building while the existing area receives its modernization.

In order to minimize the impact, travelers are requested to familiarize themselves with the technology, rules, and regulations relating to international travel before crossing the border into the U.S. CBP also reminds travelers to plan ahead and to declare everything brought from Mexico, even if purchased at a duty-free shop.

Travelers needing an I-94 permit are encouraged to apply early instead of waiting until the day of their travel to avoid congestion and potential delays.

The Port of Douglas recommends foreign travelers apply for their tourist permits online via https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/#/home. Travelers will now receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online. To finalize the I-94 process, travelers must present themselves at a port of entry within seven days of their application to be interviewed by a CBP officer, submit biometric fingerscans and take a photo.

Please advise a CBP officer upon entry that you have submitted an I-94 application electronically and be ready to present the provisional I-94 permit receipt. You will then be directed to the appropriate office for final processing.