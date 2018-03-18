Casa Grande Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sureno Gang Member

Vamori, Arizona - Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Sureno Gang member Saturday night near Vamori.

Agents patrolling south of Sells encountered and arrested three Guatemalan nationals illegally present in the United States. During processing, agents identified one of the individuals as 30-year-old Mario Charles-Pablo, a confirmed member of the Sureno Gang with a criminal history in California.

Charles will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations. The other two Guatemalan nationals were processed for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

