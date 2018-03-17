The Black Market Trade of Arizona Reptiles

Tucson, Arizona - Herps & Perps: The Black Market Trade of Arizona Reptiles:

Sunday, March 18 at 12 PM & 2 PM at 12880 N Vistoso Village Dr. - Tucson

Dr. Cecil Schwalbe, the first state herpetologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, discusses the continuing problem of illegal trading of Arizona wildlife. Focusing on a series of sting operations in the 1980s and recent arrests, Dr. Schwalbe delivers astute observations and some interesting insights. You will be amazed how quickly a state investigation becomes international and at the variety of animals involved: from Gila monsters and ridge-nosed rattlesnakes to cobras, Gaboon vipers, and green mambas. Pancho Gila the Gila Monster and Rocky the banded rock rattlesnake will make a special appearance at the conclusion of each presentation.

