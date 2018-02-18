Former Security Officer at Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Friday a former security officer at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after downloading child pornography.

In 2016, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Ricardo Andres Talamante, 33, after an undercover investigation found child pornography on a laptop belonging to Talamante. The videos had children ranging in age from 3 to 12 years old being sexually abused by adults. Talamante is former U.S. military reserve sergeant.

Talamante faces between 12 to 20 years in prison and will be placed on lifetime probation after he is released from prison.

Talamante’s sentencing is set for Friday, April 6, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.