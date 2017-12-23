76,000 Arizonans to Receive $4.6 Million in Theranos Refund Checks

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced $4.6 million in refund checks will be mailed to every Arizonan who purchased a Theranos blood test. The average refund per person is $60.92. More than 76,000 checks were mailed on Friday, December 15, 2017.

“We were not going to settle with Theranos until we got a full refund for every Arizonan who paid for a blood test,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Our office is proactive and aggressive in protecting Arizona consumers, and these refund checks are proof that we are going to go after companies that violate Arizona consumer protection laws."

Arizona consumers will receive a full refund including one consumer who paid more than $3,400 for testing. In April 2017, Theranos, Inc. agreed to pay $4.6 million dollars in consumer restitution as part of a consent judgment reached with the Attorney General’s Office.

Between 2013 and 2016, Theranos sold thousands of blood tests in Arizona. According to Theranos, 10 percent of the tests were voided or corrected. Each customer will now be reimbursed the full amount the consumer paid for testing regardless of whether the results were voided or corrected.

The State alleged that Theranos’ advertisements misrepresented the method, accuracy, and reliability of its blood testing and that the company was out of compliance with federal regulations contained in the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988.

Under the consent judgment, Theranos may not own, operate, or direct any laboratory in Arizona for two years.

Settlement Administrator Rust Consulting will issue the checks. There are some records with no address information available for consumers. If an Arizona consumer purchased a blood test and does not receive a refund check, they should contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-800-841-6763.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew du Mee handled this case.