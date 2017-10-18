MADD Arizona Is Hosting Its Annual Phoenix Walk Like MADD Event

Phoenix, Arizona - On Saturday, October 21st, 2017 MADD Arizona will be hosting its Annual Phoenix Walk Like MADD fundraiser. Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for a non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with No More Victims®.

WHEN: Saturday, October 21st, 2017 from 6:00 am – 10:00 am

WHERE: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix, Arizona

This event is your chance to lace up your sneakers and help stop drunk and drugged driving in our community! The Phoenix 5K Walk Like MADD event day is a chance to honor victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes and come together as a community in support of MADD’s mission. The day features a leisurely 5K walk on the Phoenix Zoo’s beautiful walking paths, pre-walk snacks, a route filled with cheerleaders and a water stop, and post-walk festivities where you can interact with your local law enforcement agencies. By joining us at this event and raising funds on behalf of MADD, you are making our families and communities safer.

To register or donate, please visit http://www.walklikemadd.org/phoenix.

MADD Arizona would like to announce and give a special “Thank You” to, our event sponsors: Phillips Law Group as our Presenting Sponsor, United Claim Solutions as our Walk Warrior Sponsor, and Geico of Tucson, Circle K, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley Si’al Ke:k, and Whataburger of Arizona as our Friends of MADD Sponsors. This event would not be possible without the incredible support of our generous sponsors. Thank you for walking with us as we lace up for a future of No More Victims®.

For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge, serving one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24- Hour Victim Help Line, 1-877-MADD-HELP.