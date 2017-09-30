Applications Sought for Game & Fish Commission

Phoenix, Arizona - The Governor’s Office is currently accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.

Governor Doug Ducey is seeking members who are well-informed and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation. In accordance with Arizona law, the Game and Fish Commission is required to be politically-balanced and representative of all 15 counties. Therefore, this Commission vacancy is NOT available to registered residents of Apache, Maricopa, Pima, or Yuma counties. Residents of all other counties – Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yavapai – are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Interested individuals may apply by clicking here: Boards and Commissions Application

For further information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and its mission, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Agency/Commission. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.