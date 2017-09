Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Fallen Army Soldier

Phoenix, Arizona -

“Today, all state flags are at half-staff in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Emil Rivera-Lopez. At just 31 years old, Staff Sgt. Rivera-Lopez served more than 11 years in the military, where he dedicated himself to defending our country and its freedoms. Arizona is eternally grateful for Staff Sgt. Rivera-Lopez’s service. Our state mourns with his family, and sends our prayers and deepest condolences.”