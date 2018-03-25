NASA Awards Contract for Aerospace Systems Modeling, Simulation

Washington, DC - NASA has awarded a small business set-aside contract to Metis Flight Research Associates LLC of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for support of aerospace systems modeling and simulation facilities at the agency's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California.

Technical Services for Aerospace Modeling and Simulation III (SimLabs III) is a hybrid contract that includes a cost-plus-fixed-fee core for contract management and technical services contract line items, and an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity provision for technical service contract line items. The maximum potential value of the contract is approximately $62.8 million, and the period of performance begins April 23 with a 45-day phase-in period, followed by a one-year base period and four one-year options.

Services provided under this contract include: systems engineering; software development and systems administration; aerospace engineering and applications programming; graphics programming; simulator hardware and mechanical systems engineering and operations; safety and mission assurance; configuration management; outreach and subject matter expert recruitment; and related contract management functions.