Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 1208, H.R. 1858, and H.R. 1988:

H.R. 1208, which designates a facility of the United States Postal Service as the Converse Veterans Post Office Building;

H.R. 1858, which designates a facility of the United States Postal Service as the Staff Sergeant Ryan Scott Ostrom Post Office; and

H.R. 1988, which designates a facility of the United States Postal Service as the Merle Haggard Post Office Building.