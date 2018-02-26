President Donald J. Trump Announces Key Additions to his Administration

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Key Additions to his Administration:

Charles P. Verdon of California, to be Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration, Department of Energy. Dr. Verdon is the Principal Associate Director within the Weapons and Complex Integration Directorate responsible for the management and coordination of nuclear weapons program activities at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Prior to this role, Dr. Verdon was the Principal Deputy Principal Associate Director within Weapons and Complex Integration and prior to that the Director for the Secondary Nuclear Design Program responsible for the management of the scientific effort of Secondary Nuclear Design.

Dr. Verdon is a member of the American Physical Society, which selected him as a Fellow in 1997. In 1995, he was awarded the Excellence in Plasma Physics Research Award from the American Physical Society for theoretical work, computational design and analysis, and experimental work in the understanding of the Rayleigh-Taylor instability in high energy density plasmas. Dr. Verdon holds a B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of Arizona.

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Designate Personnel to Key Administration Post

The following individual to be designated Chairperson of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission