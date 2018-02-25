Crips Gang Member Convicted of Racketeering Conspiracy in Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska - A violent member of the Omaha, Nebraska area Crips Gang was found guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy involving acts of violence, including attempted murder and assaults, witness tampering and drug distribution.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Robert C. Stuart for the District of Nebraska made the announcement.

Jerell Haynie aka “Bootie,” 35, of Omaha, was found guilty today by a jury following a two-week trial of one count of racketeering conspiracy.

U.S. District Joseph F. Bataillon of the District of Nebraska scheduled Haynie’s sentencing for June 1.

According to the evidence presented at trial, from 2008 to 2016, Haynie conspired to conduct and participate in the affairs of the Omaha-area chapter of the Crips, known as the “40th Avenue and 44th Avenue Crips,” through a pattern of racketeering activity. As a long-standing gang member, Haynie engaged in cocaine trafficking and personally committed acts of violence for the gang in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy. These acts of violence included the shootings and attempted murders of a fellow gang member suspected of cooperating with the police and a confidential police informant.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Omaha Police Department are investigating the case. Trial Attorney John S. Han of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Molsen of the District of Nebraska are prosecuting the case.