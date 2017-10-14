Border Patrol Agents Arrest 2 Convicted Gang Members

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Ajo and Nogales Stations arrested two previously deported gang members in southern Arizona on Friday and Sunday; both with criminal histories in the United States.

Arrested first was Angel Felix-Melendez, a 30-year-old Mexican national who had entered the U.S. illegally with four other men. Agents apprehended the group in the mountains north of Ajo, Arizona on Friday. Felix is a documented Sureno gang member with an extensive criminal history in multiple California cities.

On Monday, Nogales Station agents arrested Cesar Mozqueda-Orozco, a 41-year-old Mexican national, found in the desert west of Nogales after he entered the country illegally. Agents later identified Mozqueda as an MS-13 gang member, an aggravated felon with multiple convictions in California and Arizona.

Both men face prosecution for re-entering the United States and are currently awaiting disposition.