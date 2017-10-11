U.S.-Brazil Political-Military Dialogue

Washington, DC - Today, Karen Williams, Senior Advisor for the Bureau of Political Military Affairs, U.S. Department of State; Ambassador Nelson Tabajara, Head of the Department of Defense and Security Affairs, Ministry of External Relations of Brazil; and Admiral Carlos Eduardo Arentz, Deputy-Chief of Policy and Strategy of the Ministry of Defense chaired the 2017 U.S.-Brazil Political-Military Dialogue at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

This will be the first iteration of this longstanding security dialogue under the Trump Administration. The U.S.-Brazil Political-Military Dialogue reflects our shared commitment to strengthen bilateral defense and security relations. The dialogue covered a broad array of political military topics including continuing efforts to enhance partnerships in security cooperation, defense trade, and peacekeeping.