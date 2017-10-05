Attack in Pakistan

Washington, DC - The United States condemns the attack on the Fatehpur Sharif Shrine in Balochistan, Pakistan, which killed at least 18 innocent civilians gathering to pay their respects during the sacred month of Muharram.

We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We continue to work with the Government of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat terrorism. We stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region in their fight against terrorism.