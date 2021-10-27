Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th, for Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime!



Tuesday, November 9th @ 3:30 p.m.

Art Club

Join us every month for a different activity that inspires creativity! Ages 5-12 welcome.



Tuesday, November 16th @ 3:30 p.m.

Kool-Aid Volcanic Eruptions

Measure, design, and detonate DIY volcanic eruptions using a simple ingredient: Kool-Aid! Ages 13-18 welcome.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.