Criminal Dog presents the weekly Weather Forecast for Yuma Arizona November 7 - 14th, 2020.

Forecast data provided by: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - National Weather Service NWS Phoenix

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs near 74. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 47 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 70.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Veterans Day: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.