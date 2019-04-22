Arizona Cardinals Draft Party Details For Thursday

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Cardinals will host the 2019 NFL Draft Party presented by Arizona Ford Dealers on Thursday, April 25 on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium from 4-9 p.m.

Admission and parking are both free. The Great Lawn opens at 4 p.m. and the NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m.

Fans can meet Cardinals players, alumni, team mascot Big Red and have the first opportunity to see the 2019 Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the NFL Draft on giant video boards.

Cardinals merchandise, including 2019 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the team’s Primetime Grill and local food trucks.

Free parking at State Farm Stadium will be available in the West Preferred lot off 95th Avenue and Maryland.

In accordance with current NFL security guidelines, all fans will be subject to screening including the use of magnetometers prior to entry. In addition, the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the event to speed their entry through security.

A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include: