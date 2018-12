Living Section

San Luis, Arizona - On Wednesday, January 9th and 23rd, visit the San Luis Library at 5:00 p.m. for Astrology Basics! Learn more about the planets, zodiac signs, astrological houses, and horoscopes. All ages welcome.

There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.