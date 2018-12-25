for At Your Service FY19 Budget Governors Ducey, Martinez, Pavlovich Sign Joint Agreement Supporting Natural Gas Industry, Economic Development

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey joined New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez and Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich to sign an agreement that streamlines the distribution of natural gas, supporting economic development and the addition of new jobs.

The interstate agreement, called a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), promotes production and transmission of clean-burning natural gas produced in New Mexico, transmitted through Arizona, and distributed globally through the sea-port in Guaymas, Sonora. The agreement also supports the promotion of investment, research and innovation between the states around projects related to the production and sale of natural gas.

“In Arizona, we know how to collaborate to achieve shared goals,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m proud to come together with our neighbors in New Mexico and Sonora to support growing international energy demands through this interstate partnership that benefits our entire region.”

“I’m proud to partner with our neighboring states to capitalize on New Mexico’s abundance of natural gas as an economic driver for our state,” said Governor Martinez. “We have worked closely with our partners in Arizona, Sonora, and Asia to open new markets for New Mexico’s natural gas producers and this agreement further promotes economic growth for our state and the region.”

"Joint work continues to transform our potential into productive, competitive, profitable realities with high social and economic impact,” said Governor Pavlovich.

The MOU went into effect upon signature today and is valid for four years. The agreement was signed by Governors Ducey, Martinez and Pavlovich today at the Arizona State Capitol.