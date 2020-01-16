Medjool Date Festival to tempt taste buds

News

Yuma, Arizona - A nationally recognized festival celebrating a fresh fruit grown locally with unique quality returns to downtown Yuma’s Main Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 25.​

Delicious food, live chef demonstrations, a fresh produce farmer’s market, live entertainment, craft vendors and even racing cars all come together in this year’s Medjool Date Festival, put on by City of Yuma Heritage Festivals and presented by Squeezed!

“All of the local major growers will be present, offering up samples and date fruit novelty eats and treats,” said Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring. “Demonstrations will feature local chefs and their favorite date fruit-inspired recipes.”

A main stage area will feature several community performances and a live afternoon concert by the local band Last Call, who performs a range of music including classic rock, country, and some dance/pop music.

A fresh produce farmer’s market and Gourmet Alley will be set up, featuring local and unique vendors.

Kids Corner will be located in the 100 block of Main Street, hosting $5 “all-day play” features and fun activities for youth.

Yuma Speedway stock cars, hobby stocks, and mini dwarfs will visit on site. Check out the cars, meet the drivers and pit crews in the 300 block of Main Street.

The Medjool Date Festival was featured on the site ExpeditionFoodieAZ.com and named the Best Fresh-Picked Fare Festival.

The 2020 Medjool Date Festival is sponsored by: State Farm Cathy Nuetzi, Bard Valley Medjool Date Growers, Imperial Date Gardens, Canyon Distributing, Coors Light, New Belgium Brewing, ACME Pools and Spas, Farm Fresh Forks, Jay’s Party Shop, Reddy Ice, Coca-Cola of Yuma, Welk Resorts, Yuma Photo David Ager, Vacation Village Resorts, Da Boyz Italian Cuisine, Littlewood Fine Arts and Community Co-Op, and Lutes Casino.

Proceeds from the beverage gardens benefit Right Turn for Yuma Veterans.