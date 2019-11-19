President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Monday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

J. Steven Dowd of Florida, to be United States Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Mr. Dowd was confirmed as U.S. Executive Director of the African Development Bank in October 2017, where he currently chairs the Bank’s Audit & Finance Committee. In this capacity, he evaluates infrastructure projects throughout Africa and engages with African governments on finance and monetary issues. Before working at the African Development Bank, he worked for decades as a founder and senior executive in private sector trade, logistics, and finance. Mr. Dowd holds a B.S. from Manhattan College and a M.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, where he was a Georgetown Fellow in Foreign Service.

Jason Myung-lk Chung of Virginia, to be the United States Director of the Asian Development Bank, with the rank of Ambassador.

Jason M. Chung of Virginia currently serves as the U.S. Alternate Executive Director where he represents the United States on the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Before his appointment to the ADB, Jason served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs. His portfolio included matters related to development finance, CFIUS, trade, and bilateral relationship between the U.S. Treasury and foreign ministries of finance. Mr. Chung previously worked on the Donald J. Trump for President campaign and at the Republican National Committee. He also worked for a Washington, D.C. based public affairs consultancy, and his prior government service includes working in the U.S. House of Representatives and for the State of Maryland. Mr. Chung is a graduate of Trinity College in Connecticut. Jason is married and has two children.