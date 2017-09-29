Computer classes offered in Spanish at the Main Library

Yuma, Arizona - The following computer classes will be offered in Spanish at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive.

For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Redes Sociales

Familiarize yourself with the popular social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr! Learn how they work, what they’re used for, and how to secure privacy settings. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Monday, October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30-4:30 p.m.



Computación Básica

Become familiar with computer components and demystify computer jargon. One session class; basic mouse skills are required.

Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00-3:00 p.m.



Correo Electrónico

Set up a free e-mail account, and learn how to send and receive e-mails. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Friday, October 27th @ 3:00 p.m.



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. Classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Please sign in at the second floor Computer Access Desk before the class begins.