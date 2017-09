Computación Básica - Computer Basics

Somerton, Arizona - The Somerton Library offers “Computación Básica” (Computer Basics) every Friday at 4:00 p.m. This one-hour computer class will help you build basic computer, internet, and e-mail skills. This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required.

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, instruction will be provided in Spanish.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.