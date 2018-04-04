Yuma Police Department graduated two 2018 Citizens Police Academies

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, March 27th and Wednesday, 28th the Yuma Police Department graduated two 2018 Citizens Police Academies.

The academy, which was twelve (12) weeks long, gave participants an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some “hands on“ instruction on various topics relating to police work. Some of those classes included: a driving course, firearms and less lethal training, Dispatch, Records section, traffic stops, K9 demonstration, Crime Scene processing, Narcotics, Gangs, Animal Control, Driving Under the Influence and Traffic Laws, Investigations and Arizona laws. Participants also got a tour of the department and had to complete a ride-a-long with an officer.

Attending this academy did not make them police officers, but it did help them to understand how our department works and how real life is nothing like a one hour television show.

Family and friends were invited to the graduation ceremony. Yuma Police Chief John Lekan congratulated the participants and presented the class with their certificates.

The Yuma Police Department would like to congratulate the following members of our academy:

Rafael Delgado Andrew Henderson Robert Valleni

Stephanie Hildalgo Joshua Lugo-Castellanos Quaid Smith

Kerry Jones Claudia Melendez James White

Cheryl McRae Joseph Mulivrana Karla Garcia

Viridiana San Juan Suzanne Mulivrana Lashelle Smith

Monique Sandoval Carlos Torres Karl Shaner

Ashley Valle Dona Smith Miguel Sosa

Gerardo Vazquez Stephanie Campos Jackeline Ceron

Linda Corrie Michael Christensen