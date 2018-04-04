Yuma Police Department graduated two 2018 Citizens Police Academies

Details

Yuma, Arizona -  On Tuesday, March 27th and Wednesday, 28th the Yuma Police Department graduated two 2018 Citizens Police Academies.

The academy, which was twelve (12) weeks long, gave participants an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some “hands on“ instruction on various topics relating to police work.  Some of those classes included: a driving course, firearms and less lethal training, Dispatch, Records section, traffic stops, K9 demonstration, Crime Scene processing, Narcotics, Gangs, Animal Control, Driving Under the Influence and Traffic Laws, Investigations and Arizona laws.  Participants also got a tour of the department and had to complete a ride-a-long with an officer. 

Attending this academy did not make them police officers, but it did help them to understand how our department works and how real life is nothing like a one hour television show.

Family and friends were invited to the graduation ceremony.  Yuma Police Chief John Lekan congratulated the participants and presented the class with their certificates.

The Yuma Police Department would like to congratulate the following members of our academy:

Rafael Delgado                    Andrew Henderson                         Robert Valleni

Stephanie Hildalgo             Joshua Lugo-Castellanos              Quaid Smith

Kerry Jones                           Claudia Melendez                           James White

Cheryl McRae                      Joseph Mulivrana                            Karla Garcia

Viridiana San Juan             Suzanne Mulivrana                        Lashelle Smith

Monique Sandoval              Carlos Torres                                    Karl Shaner

Ashley Valle                         Dona Smith                                       Miguel Sosa 

Gerardo Vazquez                 Stephanie Campos                         Jackeline Ceron

Linda Corrie                          Michael Christensen

