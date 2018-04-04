Financial Literacy for Teens - Financial Literacy Workshop

Yuma, Arizona - Learning how to manage money is an important part of growing up. On Wednesday, April 11th, the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) will present “Financial Literacy for Teens” at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about saving and budgeting. Tweens, teens, parents, and educators welcome!

There is no charge to attend.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.