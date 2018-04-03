Yuma Police Department Officer, Supervisor, Detective, Civilian Supervisor and Civilian Employee of the Year

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department named the 2017 Officer, Supervisor, Detective, Civilian Supervisor and Civilian Employee of the Year during an awards ceremony held on Saturday, March 31, at the Yuma Civic Center.

Various Yuma Police Department employees, civilian and sworn, were awarded for their hard work and dedication. The awards presented included Medal of Merit, Specialty Service, Administrative Excellence, Superior Service, Unit Citation and Community Service Awards:

Officer of the Year was awarded to Officer Esmundo Tejeda.

Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Sergeant Raul Fiveash.

Detective of the year was awarded to Detective James Frazier.

Civilian Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Dispatch Supervisor Heather Pyeatt-Morris.

Civilian Employee of the Year Public Safety Technician Edith Ruiz

Police Chief John Lekan said, “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of these five employees and for the dedication they have shown to the Yuma Police Department and the City of Yuma. They each have gone above and beyond, making them stand out in their areas within the department and are worthy of recognition.”