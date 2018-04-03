Scholarships and Financial Aid matters

Yuma, Arizona - College is an important step for any teen to take after high school. Visit the Main Library on Monday, April 9th at 4:00 p.m. for “Scholarships & Financial Aid,” presented by Arizona Western College. Learn about scholarships, how to apply for them, what’s involved in the process and how financial aid figures in to expenses.

There is no charge to attend.



The same workshop will be offered in Spanish from 6:00-7:00 p.m.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.