City's Household Hazardous Waste collection day is this Saturday

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma’s quarterly Household Hazardous Waste collection day returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 7, in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive).

Leftover household products that are flammable, corrosive, toxic or reactive under certain circumstances are considered household hazardous waste (HHW). The City's HHW Day provides a free opportunity for residents to safely dispose of these products, such as paint, batteries, pesticides and cleaners, by simply dropping them off. This type of waste requires special care to be properly disposed of.

To participate, collect your unwanted household hazardous waste items and take them to the Civic Center parking lot, where traffic control devices will show vehicles to the drop-off site. Then, describe the types of waste to be collected. From there, staff will provide instructions for which station(s) to stop to drop off waste.

The following items will be accepted at the HHW collection event:

​Motor oil

Paint

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Solvents

Pesticides

Batteries

Fertilizers

Tires (limit of five; must be off the wheel)

No business/commercial waste, ammunition, pressurized gas, radioactive waste, explosives, prescription drugs or needles will be accepted.

Approximately 345 vehicles stopped by the most recent HHW Day on Oct. 17 to drop off unwanted hazardous waste.

E-waste items for drop-off include:

Home computer components

TV sets

VCRs/DVD players

Cell phones

Home phones

Residents may bring the following household items to the drop-off site to be recycled:

Aluminum cans

Paper

E-Waste

Cardboard material

Paper documents

Plastics

Next HHW collection dates:

July 14, 2018 (6 to 10 a.m.)

Oct. 13, 2018 (8 a.m. to noon)

Questions? Please call the City's Public Works Department at (928) 373-4500.