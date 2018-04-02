Vehicle versus pedestrian at 24th Street by Elks Lane

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 24th Street by Elks Lane.

The investigation showed a 61 year old male was crossing northbound on 24th Street by Elks Lane when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by a 19 year old male.

The pedestrian was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hospital in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.