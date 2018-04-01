Injury Roll-over Collision 8100 Block of E 32nd Street

Yuma, Arizona - Today, Yuma Police Department Officers responded to a single vehicle roll-over collision in the 8000 Block of E 32nd Street. Initial investigation revealed a Hyundai Coupe, driven by a 19 year old male, was turning left onto 32nd street from Avenue 8E. After making a wide and fast turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median into the westbound traffic lanes and came to rest on the north side of 32nd Street.

The vehicle struck several signs, trees, and a light pole in its path.

The driver and a 19 year old passenger were transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

The Traffic Division is investigating the accident. Both, east and west traffic lanes of 32nd Street will be closed from Avenue 8E to Cielo Verde Drive for sever hours.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.