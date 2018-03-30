City of Yuma's FCC complaint against Spectrum open to public comments

Yuma, Arizona - On March 15, 2018, the City of Yuma filed a formal complaint against Charter Communications, Inc., also known as Spectrum, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asserting that Spectrum failed to properly notify the City before pulling local channels on February 2, 2018.

The FCC opened the proceedings to public comment this past Tuesday, March 27. Anyone who desires to submit a comment with the FCC may do so through the FCC’s electronic filing system (access it here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings ).

Members of the public who wish to comment must do so before midnight Eastern Time on Monday, April 16.

The City has posted directions on how to file a comment, the expected timeline for public comment(s), and further details on the City of Yuma website, which can be accessed by clicking here.