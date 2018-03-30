Yuma Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Rapist

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Mexican national with multiple felony convictions late Tuesday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., agents arrested Jose Arajo-Dominguez, a 50-year-old Mexican national, after he illegally entered the United States west of Yuma near the Morelos Dam and Levee Road.

During processing, agents discovered that Arajo-Dominguez had multiple felony convictions out of Hood River, Oregon, to include first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. Additional record checks revealed convictions for vehicle theft and criminal trespassing. Arajo-Dominguez was last deported from El Paso, Texas nine days ago. He admitted that he was attempting to travel to Colorado to take up residence.

Arajo-Dominguez is being prosecuted for re-entry after deportation as an aggravated felon.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.